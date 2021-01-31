Philosopher Mill explained it
It has been announced in the media that former President Donald Trump plans to use the free-speech defense in his impeachment trial.
In 1859, John Stuart Mill wrote “On Liberty,” perhaps the most eloquent defense of free speech, which still predominates in American jurisprudence. In that book, this strong defender of free speech wrote, “An opinion that corn dealers are starvers of the poor, or that private property is robbery, ought to be unmolested when simply circulated through the press, but may justly incur punishment when delivered orally to an excited mob assembled before the house of a corn dealer, or when handed about among the mob in the form of a placard.”
This is consistent with Mill’s harm principle; incitement of a mob to harm others is not protected by free speech. When the mob is called together by the president of the country to subvert our democracy by preventing elected officials from performing their constitutional duty, and harms elected officials and defending police officers rather than an individual corn dealer, the offense is so much worse and cannot be protected by free speech claims.
BELDEN FIELDS
Urbana