Phony claim drove spending
On March 19, 2020, then-state’s attorney and now-Judge Dana Rhoades filed a writ of mandamus and petition for injunctive relief in circuit court against the Piatt County Board.
Her filing asked the court to require immediate funding of a mass-notification system related to the COVID-19 emergency. “The actions of the county board, which expose the taxpayers to liability, will not be defended by the Piatt County state’s attorney,” she declared.
Rhoades criticized board members for “failing to include any provision for the requested mass-notification communications system” in their budget. She said “the significance of such a notification system in an emergency, included but not limited to COVID-19, is that electronic notifications and updates are possible without requiring in-person contact.”
Rhoades chastised the board, telling the court that “in 2019, the Piatt County EMA director repeatedly requested the Piatt County Board fund a mass-notification system in order to keep the public advised as to the status on any emergency.”
In April 2020, the county board agreed to immediately increase COVID-19-related EMA spending by nearly $36,000, including the mass-notification system purchase. Last month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency offered to reimburse the county for the cost of the mass-notification system, if documentation was provided to show that at any time during the past year and a half, the system was indeed used for disseminating COVID-19 information to the public.
However, a subsequent search of outgoing alert messages revealed that no COVID-19 notifications were ever sent.
RAY SPENCER
White Heath