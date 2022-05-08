It was recently reported that in April 2020, then-Piatt County State’s Attorney and now-Judge Dana Rhoades signed a contract with Hyper-Reach of Rochester, N.Y., for a subscription to a mass-notification system to alert county residents of COVID-19 developments as well as other public-safety events at a cost of $5,300 a year.
On the signature line of the contract, Rhoades attested that “I have authority to bind the corporation.” The other signatory for the county was then-EMA Director Mike Holmes.
The problem is, Rhoades did not have the authority to sign contracts obligating the county to spend money. Only the county board can do that, and the contract should have been signed by the county board chairman.
No other county officials were not told about the contract, and there was no copy of the agreement filed in the courthouse.
To make things worse, the county was initially told that it would be reimbursed for the cost of a mass-notification system from COVID-19 funds. This didn’t happen because Hyper-Reach was never used for COVID-19-related messages, and no reimbursement was ever received.
With Rhoades busy functioning as both state’s attorney and the de facto head of county government, there was no oversight of Holmes. This resulted in the county being charged $486.73 for a pink iPhone from Sprint that the county doesn’t have.
Government works best when elected officials stay in their own lane. Cost of the mass-notification system has reached $15,900, and the contract signed by Rhoades has automatically renewed for another year.
RAY SPENCER
White Heath