I like Bernie Sanders’ passion and some of his ideas. But I’m not voting for him. I think President Donald Trump is salivating at the thought of running against Sanders.
Trump knows how to energize his base: The socialist will be giving everything away, he doesn’t have the money to pay for his programs and you’ll end up paying; you worked hard and he’s going to take your money away.
Remember, what Trump says doesn’t have to be true; it can be an “alternate fact.”
The anti-socialist view will appeal to Republicans and many independents and some Democrats. I’ve heard some say things like “.... when I was young, I had three jobs to pay for my ...”
I recently heard two salt-of-the-earth farmers in their bib overhauls, plaid shirts and red MAGA hats. One said “... but I’m not going to vote for a socialist.” If farmers have a simple criteria for a Democratic candidate, that is good enough for me. So I’m ruling out any candidate who preaches like a socialist — that includes Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
STEPHEN MEY
Urbana