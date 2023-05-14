Pick those who are best for U.S.
A little ditty tells us that “what goes around comes around.” Probably quite likely, or so we’re told.
But what a different take on this could occur if the wording was reversed a bit. For example, if the reading stated, “What comes around goes around.”
We only need to reflect on COVID-19 to see how that worked out. It sure came and went, or came and got us all.
Many other examples could be cited. However, just consider political activity with candidates coming and going around with their hyperbole without a little experience to do the job.
Talk can come and go pretty easily. So we need to listen and act for the best of our country.
Just a foreboding — OK?
JOSEPH HOUSKA
White Heath