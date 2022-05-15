I have learned that getting a prescription filled is rather like traveling by air — expect problems.
I recently agreed to pick up a prescription for someone who had requested refills via their pharmacy’s phone system. At the pharmacy, I found a sign: Closed for the next three days.
I phoned another pharmacy in the chain and learned that the prescriptions would be ready in 90 minutes. When I arrived, I was told that the prescriptions were not ready, the pharmacy was closing now (two hours early) and staff could fill the requests the following afternoon. (No explanation for why I had been directed to pick them up.)
If the medications were needed sooner, which they were, I could try a third pharmacy, which should be open for a few more hours. I did try. It was open. I waited as the refills were processed, and succeeded at my good Samaritan task.
I was jubilant and relieved, but also felt sad and a bit scared: In the richest nation the world has ever known, with the highest drug prices and drug profits in the world, our system works poorly.
Despite what websites say or phone assistants promise, the bottom line is profit, not well-staffed pharmacies to serve the public’s health care needs. The current staff seemed to be doing their best to cope and help.
ELIZABETH
ABRAHAM
Urbana