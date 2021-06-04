Pipeline not a victim of politics
A May 26 Letter to the Editor by Gus Schupmann wrongly claims that shutting down the Keystone Pipeline Project means loss of jobs and more West Coast refineries dependent upon foreign oil.
That pipeline was initially proposed to send oil from the “tar sands” in Alberta, Canada, to the Midwest and eventually to Texas. However, the price of crude collapsed and the cost of recovering oil from “tar sands” led major oil companies to abandon extraction.
The pipeline was halted due to an oversupply of domestic crude — not political pressures. Building a western pipeline over the rugged mountains in British Columbia meant destruction of First Nation lands and difficulties in building a usable port for big oil tankers on the Pacific Coast.
RABEL BURDGE
Urbana