The Urbana Park District’s plan to slaughter the great Canada goose population in Crystal Lake Park and donate the meat as a “charity harvest” for food banks is inhumane and hardly charitable.
If the geese are as filthy and diseased as the park district claims, surely the meat from these birds would be equally unfit for consumption.
The park district claims to have tried several methods to control the geese — including signs not to feed them. Where are these signs? Are they referring to the small blue signs at the entrances people can’t even read from a passing car that list in tiny writing the top 10 things not to do in the park?
What about the other management option the park district claims to have considered but is ignoring in favor of mass slaughter? How about trying all other measures possible before resorting to this cruel and unnecessary method, which is really all about the money they are spending on park improvements?
I would rather have no improvements and leave the geese alone. Let’s practice humanity and kindness in these dark times, not just to each other, but to all the creatures on our beautiful Earth. Shame on the Urbana Park District.
TOVE GHENT
Urbana