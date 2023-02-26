Plan for roadside plants not good
While reading a recent News-Gazette, I got the most absurd answer to a question I’ve been wondering about.
Why is the state transportation department destroying healthy grown trees and bushes planted for a reason when our interstates were built?
The state’s explanation is to, at some point, plant milkweed for monarch butterflies. Saving Monarchs is a must, but this whole idea is absurd for several reasons.
There is no reason to strip roadsides for this purpose. If you’re going to do it, just plant the milkweed with the trees.
What will planting milkweed along interstates do for monarchs? Draw them, right? Thousands of monarchs will be drawn to roadsides along interstates to commit suicide without even knowing it. They’ll be splattered on windshields.
The state plans to save an endangered species by killing thousands in the end.
The state is in dire need of money while it’s spending probably millions doing this.
Finally, farmers along these interstates will have to pollute more trying to keep milkweed out of their fields.
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet