It is said that collaboration moves at the speed of trust. Given the fraught history between the Champaign School District and the African-American community, the report of the proposed “space swap” between Garden Hills and the International Prep Academy (IPA) is disconcerting.
Were the internal discussions solely within district administration or were school staff and families consulted? If so, then why did Garden Hills parents and a board member express “concern and had questions about what it would mean?” And why would the board meeting, a less accessible venue than the school, be the first opportunity parents have for questions?
Forty-six percent of Garden Hills students live within 1.5 miles of the school, but only 12 percent live within 1.5 miles of IPA. Twenty-three of IPA students live within 1.5 miles of either location, and parents knew that when they chose IPA.
So wouldn’t the swap be contrary to the premise of “schools of choice”? And doesn’t such a swap mean that few current students could stay in their old school since they can’t speak Spanish?
How does the neighborhood association and the school staff feel about a board member calling Garden Hills “a neighborhood that is struggling?” Is that a statement that builds trust with the community being served?
I believe in K-8 schooling, but not if the process leaves people feeling railroaded ... again.
LEE ANN KELLY
Champaign