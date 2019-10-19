Jenny Lokshin’s recent letter promoted Planned Parenthood as providing quality health care and useful services. I encourage Lokshin to do more research on Planned Parenthood. Their primary business is abortion, not women’s health care. Lokshin stated correctly that U.S. abortions are declining, but not at Planned Parenthood — their own data shows that the “service” of abortion has remained steady for years, while many other health care services have declined drastically.
From 2007 to 2017, Planned Parenthood’s pap smear tests, which are used to detect cervical cancer, declined by 72 percent; their colposcopy procedures, which are used to detect precancerous changes, declined by 64 percent; and their breast-cancer screenings (not mammograms, but simply breast palpation) declined 65 percent.
In contrast, abortion numbers have remained strong at more than 300,000 per year since 2007 — 321,384 in 2016 and 332,757 in 2017 (the latest figures available). Planned Parenthood has consistently performed a third of all abortions in the U.S.
More than 41,000 women die from breast cancer each year, and one out of eight women will develop invasive breast cancer, yet Planned Parenthood does not perform mammograms at all and never did. Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. More than 4 million babies are born each year in the U.S., yet less than 0.2 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services are for pre-natal care.
Surely if they are concerned about women’s health care, they would invest in some mammogram equipment and provide more than 0.2 percent of their total annual services for pre-natal care.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign