Planned spending hard to fathom
How much is a trillion?
As Congress ponders spending money it doesn’t have, a few facts may help people understand what’s at stake.
A billion is 1,000 million.
A stack of 100 billion dollar bills would be 6,786 miles high. That is 28 times higher than the orbiting International Space Station. A trillion is 1,000 billion, so a stack of 1 trillion dollar bills would be 67,860 miles high.
A trillion miles: The distance of Mars from Earth is 140 million miles. One could travel that distance to Mars 7,000 times and not quite break the trillion-mile mark. The moon is roughly 250,000 miles away, so 2 million round trips would be required.
A million seconds ago is 12 days. A billion seconds ago is 31 years. A trillion seconds ago is 31,688 years.
The Biden administration wants a spending bill of nearly $2 trillion approved.
Let’s stop looking for intelligent life on Mars and begin the search in Washington, D.C.
If this bothers readers, here’s something to consider. President Joe Biden said this proposed spending is not going to cost anything.
WELLS ANDERSON
Champaign