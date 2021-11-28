Plate readers could be useful
I am in total agreement with the recent front-page Guest Commentary from Terry von Thaden, mother of shooting victim Liam Gasser.
As the number of victims and collateral damage grows from the seemingly ever-expanding criminal class, so should the resolve to end this scourge and bring the perpetrators to justice.
If the use of license-plate readers makes a dent in this ever-expanding criminal cancer, then that’s a good thing. Who knows, the next life saved may be you or your family.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign