Please, answer the question
Julie Pryde’s “Ask the Admin” column provides a very valuable public service in these pandemic times. As most readers now know, Pryde is the administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
My one criticism is that Pryde doesn’t always answer the questions posed at the beginning of her column. The first question in her Aug. 14 column asked whether the health district has the authority to close a public and/or private school if there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 present.
The two follow-up questions asked what the metrics and benchmarks would be for closure, assuming that the health district has that power.
Pryde’s answer danced around the questions by instead talking about how the health district works closely with schools that have any infectious disease, including COVID-19, in their facility.
Pryde needs to directly answer the questions asked. I suspect that the health district does have the power to close any public or private school if there is a grievous, unabated health problem present in the school.
I also suspect that the health district would rarely exercise any such power, and then only on an emergency basis.
My suspicions don’t matter, though. Pryde needs to give readers a frank answer to the very important school-closure question. She should also identify what would trigger a closure if the health district does indeed have that power.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign