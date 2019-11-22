As our nation prepares to celebrate the birth of a child, do not forget the thousands of children incarcerated by our administration and, thereby, the United States.
These children are growing up unloved, uneducated, terrified and very alone. When they grow up, they will not be citizens; will not have any rights; will not be prepared to seek a happy life.
Please, call, write letters, tweet, text your member of Congress. Please take responsibility for the damage, permanent damage, being done to these children in your name, and in mine.
ELLEN WILLCOX
Urbana