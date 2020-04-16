I am considered an essential employee who works at a rural hospital. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Pritzker of Illinois ordered all nonessential workers stay home till April 30 to “flatten the curve” from this virus.
This order is meant to protect all Illinois residents (rural and suburban). Anyone saying any different may have been away for the last few weeks when this virus exploded without regard to rich, poor, rural, suburban, young and old alike.
The data of the fast-moving virus and its devastation is available daily from the governor’s daily briefing, our public health officials, other online sites.
This virus does not discriminate. This is why every resident (rural or urban) must be cautious and follow the simple-yet-effective ways of safeguarding their communities.
I urge those who are not essential workers or businesses to heed the order. This will decrease the spread of disease, safeguard our caregivers and — in this time of personal protective equipment and medical supply shortage — give priority to essential workers.
This is an evolving situation, and we learn new ways of “flattening the curve” every day. Simply stay home, wash your hands, cover a cough and avoid community contact.
We will get through this, as a nation.
WAMAITHA SULLIVAN
Urbana