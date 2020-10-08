Please, pick up your trash
During the pandemic, I have spent time walking in my neighborhood. Maybe in the past I have been oblivious to how much trash is thrown into the streets and into people’s yards. Now, however, I have had my eyes opened, and I am appalled.
Personally, I have put on rubber gloves and carried a trash bag on a couple of my walks to pick up what others have so carelessly left behind. I have found bottles, candy wrappers, beer/pop cans and even a pizza box with leftover pizza and sauce, among other trash.
As I have driven around in other areas of town and in parking lots of businesses, I have noticed the same thing. Is it too much to ask that citizens have respect for our neighborhoods and city?
Take a look around and see for yourself. Please, everyone, be respectful, pick up your trash and make our neighborhoods and city something a bit more pleasant for everyone.
BETTE HOLMES
Champaign