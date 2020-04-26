During a recent grocery run in Champaign, I was horrified by the number of shoppers (perhaps 25-30 percent) not practicing social distancing, disregarding one-way aisle directives, not wearing face masks, having multiple family members clustered around a single food cart and children accompanying adult shoppers.
The battle to keep our community safe requires a collaborative and collective effort by all residents, of all ages, today and, more importantly, after the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted.
I hope that essential businesses like grocery stores implement and enforce stricter policies, like face mask requirements for all patrons at all times, and create limited time periods where such requirements are not imposed (that is, the exact opposite of what is happening now).
The Champaign Urbana Public Health District Director Julie Pryde, Champaign and Urbana leadership and the University of Illinois leadership have done everything right in suppressing community transmission of the coronavirus.
It is the public’s responsibility to support their work for the common good.
SHELDON JACOBSON
Champaign