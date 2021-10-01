Please visit new, improved park
Urbana Park District workers are excited to show off all the renovations and improvements to Crystal Lake Park, and we invite the public to an Open Road Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the park.
The park district has long regarded our oldest park as a destination for the community and region. Through careful planning and community input, we were able to bring about a visionary project to upgrade and modernize Crystal Lake Park.
Since 2019, contracted workers have cleared brush along the water’s edge and replaced it with native plantings, refurbished the pavilion area and installed a new, accessible playground.
On Sunday, we will close the park to vehicle traffic. We invite all to walk, run, bike or roll the open road through the park beginning at noon. Park district staff will be on hand at the large pavilion to hear public feedback on the open road, including the possibility of making the road more accessible to pedestrian, bike and rolling traffic in the future.
If you haven’t been to Crystal Lake Park since 2019, we invite you to check it out Sunday. You won’t recognize the place!
If you are a regular visitor to the park, please come out to explore and connect to the park and give us your feedback. Everyone is welcome to Crystal Lake Park. We look forward to seeing you Sunday.
TIMOTHY
BARTLETT
Executive Director
Urbana Park District