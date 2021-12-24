Please, wise up and get the shots
I heard a radio interview with a doctor from a rural Northeast Missouri hospital. He described a patient, wretchedly sick with COVID-19, regretting that he didn’t get vaccinated. His reasoning was “the government” mandates vaccinations instead of recommending them and explaining why they’re necessary.
Had he been asked, instead of told, he would have gotten vaccinated.
I’m not one to cry, but I almost did when I heard this. It’s beyond sad. It’s beyond tragic that so many Americans willfully ignore the medical expertise and resources available to them (and common sense) simply because they don’t like being told what to do.
Then, if they become ill, they complain because the messaging wasn’t to their liking. Amazing!
Obviously there are those who refused to follow the advice, the urging, the pleading to get vaccinated … and then got sick. Why were mandates imposed? It’s because of those who refused to take care of themselves and their fellow Americans. That’s why.
As of this writing, the Mayo Clinic reports 62 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73 percent have received at least one dose. The reality (not politics, not conspiracy theory) is if we, as a population, take protective measures seriously, restrictions can be eased. It happened earlier this year when case rates declined.
But if the 27 percent minority continues to allow themselves to fall victim to the virus, 100 percent of us will suffer the consequences. Get vaccinated, restore freedom. Don’t get vaccinated, restore mandates. It’s that simple.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign