Pleased to see business survives
I’m always interested to read about a little local history, so I was intrigued when I saw an ad in The News-Gazette telling about the history of The Piano Shop.
According to the letter, this business started in 2018 following the passing of Steve Schmidt.
In fact, the history of the business goes back much further, to the early ’70s. This was when Howard “Hank” Cahill and Steve Schmidt combined their experience and talents to create The Piano People.
The business continued following Cahill’s passing. It is gratifying to read that now this local business is continuing in such a difficult economic environment.
MARGARET
STEWART
Savoy