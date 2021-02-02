The point of
no return is close
As an intern with the Illinois Student Public Interest Research Group, I’m deeply concerned about the impact humans have had on the environment. Our goal this year is to move the state of Illinois toward 100 percent renewable energy.
Soon, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will deliver his State of the State address, where our group expects him to comment on the global climate crisis.
Anything short of his commitment to 100 percent renewable energy in Illinois won’t be enough to meet the needs of an increasingly costly and dangerous environmental disaster. 2020 tied for the hottest year on record, and we’re fast approaching the point of no return on environmental health.
The only alternatives to increased climate protection are repercussions that will threaten Illinois’ future.
For example, the last three decades have seen increased precipitation in Illinois, linked to instances of extreme floods sometimes causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. The flooding and warmer weather are conducive to massive insect and bacterial reproduction within our state, including ticks and mosquitoes carrying Lyme disease and West Nile virus.
Avoiding environmental catastrophe will require fast and decisive action. Join students across the state by calling for 100 percent renewable energy today.
SOPHIE CIRCENIS
Champaign