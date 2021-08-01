Good suggestions on new police chief
I appreciated very much your article with five different voices on the selection of a new police chief for Champaign.
The comments seemed sincere and thoughtful. But two positions struck me as off the beam.
Alexandra Harmon-
Threatt states that policing is reactionary and does not prevent crime or deter it. Nothing could be further from the truth. Visible and active police presence with authorization to act can not only deter crime but can also stop it cold.
Policing is not the only factor involved in preventing and deterring crime, but it is a significant one.
Demario Turner suggests that a new chief could somehow dismantle contract agreements with the Fraternal Order of Police union that make it difficult to terminate bad officers. I am not sure exactly what he has in mind, but I suspect what he suggests would involve not only contract change but also some changes in state law.
Any new chief would have past ties with the FOP. Turner is talking about trying to change something that is subject to collective bargaining and not within the purview of the chief. This is a matter for the city council.
Most of the suggestions bear great merit, and I hope the community can come together under the leadership of the next chief.
MARK PETTY
Arcola