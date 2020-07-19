Police deserve public’s respect
There has been a lot of talk about removing police from aspects of society. People want to push police out of schools, some restaurants don’t want to serve officers in their stores, etc.
Yet these same people are usually the ones saying police need to do more to de-escalate situations. They say police need to have better relations with the community.
Tell me, how are police supposed to build community relations when people in the community essentially shun them from society? How do you de-escalate a situation when you have a person that has been told police are evil people by their parents or role models?
You want better police relations? The key is more police involvement. Get the police engaged with students in the schools. Have them walk the halls and talk, laugh and joke with students. Let them make connections so students don’t think of them as evil people out to punish them.
Having police in schools does not turn them into jails. To build connections and establish a healthy relationship with the community, police need to be present and be a part of kids’ lives. That way if students have a situation that requires police involvement when they are older, they already have a positive connection to the officers and vice versa.
Officers are good people doing a tough job that can cost them their lives. Let kids see that officers deserve respect and will return it in kind when it is given to them.
ERIC PAULUS
Champaign