Police officers inciting riots
This will not end. This should not end. This cannot end until real action is taken. Rodney King was beaten by police almost 30 years ago. The people rioted then, and they will riot now.
Why? Because nothing has changed. Police have gotten more riot gear, more powerful weapons, and anything else needed to quell the voice of the people. What has been given to the people? Absolutely nothing.
Instead of blaming the people for rioting, why don’t we blame the police for inciting riots? Riots do not happen randomly. They happen during times of great injustice. Now is one of those times.
People who take to the streets should march, yell, be angry, do whatever they can to show those in power that we will not forget. We will not forget their names and we will never forget what they did to them. RIP to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and every other person who has died in the name of racism and injustice.
LUCAS SIMPSON
Mahomet