Police placed in tough spots
Sadly, the death of a Champaign police officer and the wounding of another was not a surprise, since I had been predicting it for months.
Having the opportunity to see a portion of the enforcement interactions via my use-of-force review efforts, it repeatedly revealed activities that often placed officers in situations that posed viable threats and realistic risks with increasing frequency.
This rise in such occurrences was worrisome and prompted numerous critiques in the meetings. However, this constant exposure for themselves and other innocents seemed consistent with a performance rationale members of the agency seemed to find acceptable.
Please understand I feel that policing is not perfect, but attacking the individual rather than the institution seems misguided to me. It is a far more complex crisis that is being addressed without first fulfilling the need for greater understanding and knowledge by both the police and the policed. We must take the time and talent to resolve the intricate issues rather than rage for immediate resolutions.
If we don’t, we must ready ourselves for more injuries, a rise in tragic deaths and a climate of increased resistance in an environment absent of respect. The “finest” will continue to serve, but the inevitable evil created in community will grow, and the conditioned responses in the sworn will flourish in the future.
I fear that in the midst of de-escalation diatribes, re-imaging rants and defunding fantasies, we’ll continue to fail in the consideration of the resulting consequences.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign