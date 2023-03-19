Changes required in foreign policy
The negotiations headed by China to re-establish diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran is indicative of the growing strength of China in the region, and a decline of U.S. influence.
How can the U.S. re-energize its diplomacy in ways that reduces world military tensions, and increases economic, social and peaceful relations among nations? Some suggestions:
- Middle East: Initiate diplomatic efforts that support peaceful relations in the region.
A. Support establishment of “A Nuclear-Free (military) Zone (including Israel).” Reach agreement on restrictions on civilian nuclear programs.
B. Support an Israel-Palestine one-nation agreement where all residents (regardless of ethnicity and/or religion) have equal rights protected by an independent Supreme Court and a Parliament committed to full democracy.
C. Support talks to end the civil war in Yemen.
- Latin America: Develop and propose a 10-to-15-year diplomatic plan for the economic and social (education, health, corruption, etc.) development of North and South Americand hemispheres:
A. Establish full diplomatic relations with Cuba, respecting the right of the island to self-determination — including the return of the territory of Guantanamo Bay to Cuba.
B. Support immigration policies in the region that aim to improve social, economic and political conditions in each country in ways that minimize the misery forcing families to leave their country to survive.
C. Support broad negotiations between political, social and economic representatives of Puerto Rico to improve economic and social improvements, including elections to decide on its status (independence, statehood, commonwealth).
LUIS CUZA
Urbana