Polite discussion
is a worthy goal
I’m responding to Peggy Prichard’s Guest Commentary and would like to be able to debate without bullying or name calling. I’m sorry she feel’s like she’s afraid to speak her mind.
I really know what it’s like to want to have an honest debate about policy and be met with name-calling and derision. When people my age speak up and say the job market, economy and health care systems are broken and that we need political change, we get called “entitled” and are told to “stop buying avocado toast.”
I’m staring down an uncertain future with little to nothing in the form of institutional support, and the last major legislative decision by our government was a tax abatement for the very richest Americans. What am I supposed to do?
Political debate is certainly not for the faint of heart. I would hope that someone who truly wants the best outcome for the working class of this country would understand the stress, fear and uncertainty that lies behind politically driven invective.
Right now, for a lot of people, that stress is being driven by the fact that the Republican-controlled government has not provided any significant relief for the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic since April.
I’m not sure what specific policies Prichard supports since she didn’t name them in the piece, but it could very well be that the policies she supports are actively harmful to other groups in this country, and they might rightfully be upset about it.
BARBARA BENAS
Champaign