Our country is currently going through a great crisis — a crisis, we are told, that is greater than the crisis of 9/11.
We are also told that now is the time for all Americans to unite, to put petty partisan bickering aside, and to come together as one, united people.
It is with this context in mind that my comments below should be understood. They relate to the March 31 political cartoon published in the Gazette.
It shows three government officials:
The first has a thought bubble which reads, “How can we save more lives?”
The second thought bubble reads, “How can we get more ventilators?”
The third figure is clearly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her thought bubble reads, “How can I blame this on Trump?”
Does the staff of The News-Gazette really think that publishing this slanderous cartoon contributes to the cause of bringing Americans together?
I think it does precisely the opposite: It divides us and exacerbates our differences. Put more simply, it is vile. I think The News-Gazette owes its readership, as well as the general public, an apology.
PETER BRAUNFELD
Savoy