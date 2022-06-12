I do not like politicians. They say anything to get in office — at least what they think we want to hear.
Then when they get in office, they put their common sense, morals and promises on a shield and wait for those who are really in control to tell them how to make it look legal and right as they siphon off our liberties.
But why wouldn’t they? Once elected, they have a cushy job for 30 to 40 years and get great pay and benefits.
If they work for us, why can’t we fire them?
It is our own fault, though. We let them act without accountability because we are too busy paying taxes and trying to make ends meet.
We are leaving it to our children, grandchildren and maybe even our great-grandkids to fix it.
JACQUELINE
McCARTER
Oakwood