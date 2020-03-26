Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats, including Illinois’ Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, are playing politics with the coronavirus bill that is desperately needed to help save lives and the country.
They initially said they would work with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get a bill passed quickly to help the American people in this crisis. But, instead, they are attempting to pack all kinds of provisions into the bill that are completely unrelated to the coronavirus or saving this country.
This is despicable. Lives are at stake, and they are playing politics!
It is time to put politics aside and pass the bill. Then remember their contemptible actions this November and vote them out of office.
JON TALBOTT
Champaign