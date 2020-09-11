Polls must correct flaws
Ever wonder why the political opinion polls in the 2016 election were so wrong? Do you also wonder if the polls in this year’s election are any better?
The accuracy of all political polls is dependent on the statistical accuracy of the sample. In order to be statistically accurate, the polling sample must represent the population as a whole.
Also, the sample must represent likely voters.
I believe one reason why the polls may be seriously inaccurate is that there is a significant portion of the likely voter population not represented.
Many people simply refuse to participate in polls because 1. They are undecided, 2. They feel their vote is personal and confidential or 3. They are just tired of too many robocalls.
I believe these silent voters are a significant percent of the voting population and not represented in the polling sample.
If I were conducting a poll, the results would look something like: 1) Voters likely to vote for candidate A, 2) Voters likely to vote for candidate B, 3) Voters undecided and 4) Voters who feel it is none of your damn business.
Don’t forget the only poll that really matters is the final count of ballots cast.
BOB FENWICK
Champaign