Pols’ pay raise irritating
Capitol News Illinois, among many news outlets, reported that lawmakers have advanced “substantial state government pay raises.”
Good for them. Once again, “We the People” have no say in their pay raises and whether they deserve the nearly 16 percent increase to their base salaries. They are the lawmakers and set the laws.
As a citizen of Illinois who worked for a decent salary over the years, I don’t know anyone who has been able to order their own pay raises.
Most of us have had to earn it, and maybe we received a 2 to 3 percent yearly increase from employers.
This came about after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that would advance a $400 million business-incentive fund proposal pushed by the governor. Where is all this money coming from? Our taxes, as well as a huge loan from China?
Maybe a few of the lawmakers will reconsider this outrageous increase and just settle for a 2 or 3 percent increase.
It’s no wonder Illinois citizens are leaving the state in droves for a better standard of living in other states.
GENI ROARK
St. Joseph