Pols’ responses unimpressive
I hope the vaccine for the coronavirus will be made available to everyone in a short period of time.
On Dec. 1, I contacted Gov. J.B. Pritzker and federal and state legislators Mike Marron, John Shimkus, Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to ask the following questions”
“The vaccine for the coronavirus will be made available soon. Where will you be on the list to get vaccinated?
“Do you consider yourself an essential employee?
“I look forward to your reply.”
On Dec. 17, I received a reply from Duckworth, a stock e-mail starting out “Dear Neighbor.” The letter stated that she was sent to Washington to get results and has fought for more accountability and transparency. The reply, generally speaking, explained how great she is.
At no time was there a comment or mention of the vaccination in her reply to my question.
As of Jan. 5, no one else has replied. These people are overpaid, accomplish very little and only care about themselves and staying in office.
Want to guess who is first in line for the vaccination?
BART BAILEY
Danville