Among Vladimir Putin’s justifications for invading and committing atrocities in Ukraine is de-Nazification, the ultimate head-scratcher, since Ukraine’s president is Jewish.
Well, Jewish or not, a reading of recent Ukraine history reveals Putin’s paranoia to be not so far-fetched.
This thing is a convoluted mess, but culminates mostly around 2014, when President Barack Obama made then-Vice President Joe Biden his Ukrainian point man after the successful U.S. backed “Maidan” revolution led by Andriy Parubiy, co-founder of the Social-National Party of Ukraine.
The other founder was Oleh Tyahnybok, current leader of the Svoboda party, an outcrop of the Social-National Party whose politics, regardless of name, are radical nationalism and neo-Nazism.
These were influences Western advisers warned were antithetical to the interests of the west, particularly with respect to Russian relations, since these men were known for their anti-Russian/Jew diatribes.
Unsurprisingly, however, Obama, Biden and Hillary Clinton all ignored the warnings. Even such notables as the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan seemed OK with these people.
So, the real head-scratcher is, while recently banning 11 purportedly Russian-influenced parties in Ukraine, why is it that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems so tolerant of one whose psychopathy slaughtered so many people of his religion?
Well, that’s power — politics and war and religion be damned unless it can be used as a propaganda tool. As usual, politicians screwed up and innocent people are paying the price.
An excellent, objective chronology of the Ukrainian tragedy can be found on Google by searching “Carlson & Mahncke, Before Russia’s Invasion, March 4, 2022.”
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign