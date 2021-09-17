Pooch protector earns plaudits
Kudos to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for working to protect taxpayers and beagles from Anthony Fauci’s wasteful and cruel government spending.
Our taxpayer watchdog group recently uncovered that Fauci’s division at the NIH is funding archaic experiments on beagles in the U.S. and Africa.
During these taxpayer-funded experiments, healthy beagles are bitten by flies to infect the dogs with disease-causing parasites. In some of the experiments, beagles were drugged and had their heads locked in mesh cages filled with hungry sandflies so that the insects could eat them alive. Records show that some of the dogs “vocalized in pain.”
Davis is helping lead an effort to hold Fauci accountable for funding these sickening studies, which he and congressional colleagues called “expensive, deadly and apparently unnecessary” in a recent letter.
White Coat Waste Project’s 3 million members in Illinois and beyond are grateful to Davis for his outstanding efforts to save dogs and tax dollars from waste and abuse.
NATALIE WARHIT
Washington, D.C.