Poor need services most
“Those who need help the most are having the hardest time finding it.”
Wait lists for mental-health agencies that accept Medicaid are six-plus months out, and the urgency at which mental-health services are needed grows every day. Medicaid holders are a population that are among some of the most urgent need in our communities.
While it’s easy to immediately think “who or what” is at fault for the lack of care, a more solution-focused approach is important to keep in mind. How can we relieve some of this pressure? How do we work to provide more quality mental health services to Medicaid holders?
To take it a step further, how do we ensure that those who have Medicaid don’t slip through the cracks? How do we ensure that these individuals are seen and heard? If mental-health agencies aren’t a possibility right now, how can we come together as a community to help low-income individuals and families? To truly listen to the needs of this population?
These are questions that come to mind for me every day as I hear the words, “Those who need help the most are having the hardest time finding it.”
BREANNA WICKERT
Champaign