Poor response not a surprise
Back a few months ago, I saw a Twitter post mentioning a movie out called “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump.”
With very little information, I did some research and found out our Champaign County clerk received $159,600 on Oct. 1, 2020, from Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech & Civic Life to be exclusively spent on “public purpose of planning and operationalizing safe and secure election administration.”
On Aug. 19, I sent in a Freedom of Information Act request to ask the clerk’s office for a copy of the application, grant agreement and a detailed list of where the money went in compliance with the grant (I did hear that the clerk’s office bought a new van that sits in the parking lot 99 percent of the time).
On Aug. 26, I received a partial response which, among other omissions, did not include the application, not all pages of the grant letter and only a five-line itemization of expenditure categories, of which 70 percent was spent on salaries and voting machines that are a subject of contention.
I immediately thanked the clerk’s office for its partial response and asked for the rest of the information required by FOIA. The clerk’s office response to all missing items was, “No responsive documents.”
Really? Not even missing pages? In a time where the county clerk needs to be totally transparent, he and his staff members can’t even find basic documents or have expenditure details. No wonder he got in trouble during the 2020 election by violating election law.
BRUCE POVALISH
Champaign