Poor teachers treated unfairly
How stupid can the Champaign school board be? After everything that the teachers have been through these past two years with COVID-19, the board decides to have them work longer each day without any input from the teachers.
Teachers had to adapt to remote teaching. They were not trained to teach remotely, and many — dare I say most — were very uncomfortable doing so, but they adapted and did their very best. For most, this required far more time and effort than their “normal” teaching day.
The pandemic has significantly changed teachers’ lives. It is safe to say that teachers have been “stressed to the max” for the past two years. They should be heralded for their efforts during the pandemic — not blindsided.
In a time when schools are struggling to adequately staff schools, the school board has chosen to require many teachers to work longer hours.
Increasing teacher contact hours at the elementary level may be a good idea, and I am all for increasing lunch and recess time. But the timing of this proposal is nothing short of terrible.
Is the new superintendent that out of touch with the classroom teachers, or does she just want to “make her mark” on the district? Did she tell the board this is not the right time to do this?
Sometimes, good ideas come up at a bad time. The timing of this proposal is terrible.
JAMES HAYS
Champaign