Positive change requires thought
After more than four decades in law enforcement, my peaceful retirement has been shattered by the cry of some who demand changes in policing that range from systemic to silly.
As a result, my skepticism has dramatically increased.
Sadly, the shouting for delivery has drowned out the need for crucial deliberation on design and deployment.
My career always supported the premise that the essence of policing demanded constant improvement. But the enforcement of law was always critically dependent on the lawmakers (Congress) and the transparency and accountability they demanded.
I fear that many advocates toss around terms like re-invent, re-configure and re-imagine without recognizing the overall value of the past, the performances of the present and the core component for change.
To me, the problems are not systemic but more likely specific. We can and must address the issues but not eliminate the institution. Meanwhile, the message sent must be one of merit for the majority and the chastisement in person and/or policy. The quest to seek more talents while dismissing the traits in the present and the provisions they provide conflict with the many who skillfully “protect and serve.”
The skeptic in me says that something else may be occurring disguised as concern, creativity and compassion.
Novelist Arthur Conan Doyle spoke that, “Healthy skepticism is the basis of all accurate observation.”
Well said.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign