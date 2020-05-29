Poster delivered great message
A recent story about the state’s COVID-19 testing program prompted me to recall a poster I saw regularly 60-plus years ago.
It pictured a milkman, with his horse and wagon, delivering his products in a residential neighborhood. It was a daybreak setting, and the milkman is looking up at the still-darkened night sky as a U.S. fighter plane is flying overhead.
The caption read: “Sleep well tonight, your National Guard is awake”.
The pandemic is far from over, but we finally have the right people on the job. They will follow orders. They won’t whine or complain, won’t blame others for the situation or send obnoxious tweets. They will just do their duty. We should all be grateful for their service.
And yes, our family had milk delivered, to our doorstep, before dawn.
RAND McFARLAND
Urbana