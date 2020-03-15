Joe Biden as president is the choice of the ruling elites to ensure their policies of impoverishing the masses goes unnoticed.
Their form of imperialism is by way of interventions with the use of proxies, quietly using the CIA, keeping Americans docile as we continue to destroy through coups, and sanctions, rather than bombing and all-out war. They don’t wish to create anti-war mass movements across the nation endangering their power.
This faction of the ruling elites thinks strategically and long term, as they represent the oil and fossil fuel industries, banks, Wall Street, etc., as opposed to the current Trump administration representing the other faction of the ruling elites known as the entrepreneurial class, focused on maximizing short-term profits.
Both represent the powers that be, who care nothing for the working class. They simply represent two separate factions, often referred to as the Establishment, the Ruling Elites, the Deep State.
They control capital, the centers of economic power, the means of production, with the goal of preserving capitalism and the existing financial order, which requires social peace, not instability. They also want to stop growth and maintain their control of the world.
Anybody but Bernie is their mandate, who in spite of his poor record on foreign policy supporting imperialism, challenges Wall Street, the banks and the for-profit health care industry, on behalf of the American people.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana