Powers that be act shamefully
It is appalling that once again the very people that “pay the bills” are the ones having to suffer due to the battle between Carle, Aetna and the state of Illinois.
These retirees worked their entire lives to be able to live comfortably at the end of them. These are peoples’ lives they are messing with at the very time when added stresses could prove to be harmful.
Being sick or trying to avoid being so is hard enough without the added stresses of uncertainty. Gaining a level of comfort and rapport with a medical team takes time.
It’s bad enough that insurance choices have been whittled to one company. Shame on the powers that be at Carle, Aetna and the state of Illinois.
TERRI BILBREY
Champaign