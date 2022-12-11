Praise real achievement
Upon viewing the color photographs of celebrating Illini football players in the Nov. 26 News-Gazette, I panicked. There was no diversity; all the players were Black.
Reeling, I grabbed my comfort blanket, assembled my crayons and coloring books, and headed for a safe space in which to recover.
Are you smiling? This is how stupidly goofy “wokeness” is.
Those players weren’t celebrating “diversity, equity and inclusion.” They were celebrating achievement and the results of years of hard work. They were celebrating the fact that sports is a meritocracy.
There is no position on the team in which a player gets into the game because an affirmative-action box is checked. These young men didn’t achieve because they were given special treatment by coaches. They’re the best at their positions.
They demonstrate by their joy and actions that an unearned “victory” is no victory at all. They’re not interested in participation trophies.
They are among the very few who have risen above the hollow grey muck of “DEI” that has descended upon the university campus like a poisonous blanket of suffocating cancer.
Discrimination hasn’t, will not and cannot be eradicated by official discrimination, a.k.a., affirmative action. At least the title of this farce is apt: It affirms government racism, and what could be more “systemic” than that?
Racism is evil and should be rooted out. But DEI steals victory from others who have to wonder: “Am I here because of my talents, or because I am in some favored category?”
Congratulations to all Illini athletes. They set a marvelous example of how things could be.
Dr. L. DANIEL METZ
Champaign