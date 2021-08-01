Praise search for truth about Jan. 6
Risking political career or pursuing truth?
I am deeply concerned by the headline to the recent editorial heading stating “Kinzinger risks political career on Jan. 6 panel.”
The editorial eventually supports Kinzinger because “professional pursuit of the truth is the kind of political courage and independence we say we want.”
Why why did it take six paragraphs of this editorial to reach this critical conclusion?
Why is it only the last sentence that celebrates his stance?
I for one will contribute to his future campaign, even though I am not in his district, to demonstrate my strong support for his independence from Trump-supporting Republicans.
The News-Gazette should be celebrating his autonomy first and foremost and not warning him about political risks.
SUSAN FOWLER
Champaign