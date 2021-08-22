Pray for an end
to gun violence
There is only one solution to the problem of gun violence in Champaign County, and that is to stop telling our children that there is no God who demands moral ethics by indoctrinating them with the illusion of evolution, which has been completely falsified by scientific facts.
No honest statement exists for promoting the lie of evolution. We need to stop teaching our children lies. Knowing that God created us is not a religion but a scientific fact. There is no other logical explanation of our origins that could explain the complexity of life and who wrote the DNA codes. A religion is a belief on how you worship.
A single yeast cell requires the interactome of its 3,000 proteins to be connected in a precise, unique sequence, and only one way works, while there are 10 to the 79 billionth power of incorrect ways that do not work.
Think about all of the other more complex plants and animals that have many more proteins whose interactomes are more complex. Only our great God could have designed and created all life. Irreducible complexity is at every level.
DAN MINER
Champaign