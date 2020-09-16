National Day of Prayer to be held
Franklin Graham is promoting a National Day of Prayer and Repentance with a Prayer March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 26, on the National Mall.
Dr. James Dobson, Anne Graham Lotz, Alveda King, Pat Robertson and other national religious leaders will be speaking.
Cities around the country are hosting similar events. A Prayer Gathering will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Square parking lot in Urbana. Nine area pastors will pray for our community, nation and world.
The event is a nonpolitical rally to bring people together for a time of prayer and repentance. 2 Chronicles 7:14 is the theme of the event: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
The CU Prayer Gathering committee urges others to join in at Lincoln Square or in their church or homes.
DAVID LEMONS
Champaign