The Lord Jesus is with us all. He is in charge of our lives and our hearts. He knows every hair on your head, and he loves each and every one of us.
During this pandemic that is happening now, I feel that one thing has been missing, it is like a huge hole in all of the public meetings and announcement from the president and governors, and that hole is prayer.
We simply must all pray for God to help the medical people to find a cure and or an immunization to prevent this virus from spreading anymore. And prayer for the safety of all of our military men and women around the world that they can get proper medical treatment if they become ill.
But, most importantly, we must ALL remember when praying to thank God for the things that we have, for our freedom, for our amazing doctors and nurses and other staff working endless hours to help the people who are sick with the virus. And to thank him for our family and our friends that have become our family. Mostly, thank him for his gift of love.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish, but, have ever lasting life.”
John 3:16.
“As for you, O Lord, you will not restrain your mercy from me; your steadfast love and your faithfulness will ever preserve me!” Psalm 40:11
KARLA FISHER
Champaign