Praying for court on abortion
On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments that could result in overturning the horrendous legal precedent set in Roe v. Wade.
I hope and pray that the court recognizes that abortion kills unborn children and does harm to their mothers.
I hope and pray that the court recognizes that abortion causes the painful and violent death of thousands of unborn babies each year.
I hope and pray the court recognizes that the single largest destroyer of human life is abortion, not heart disease, terrorism, poverty or anything else.
I hope and pray the court recognizes that studies have found that up to 64 percent of the women who aborted felt pressured or forced and often suffer mental distress the rest of their lives.
I hope and pray the court recognizes that it is contradictory to support human rights and to support abortion.
I hope and pray that the court recognizes that the rights of innocent, defenseless unborn babies must be protected by law.
SUE MARTENSEN
Loda