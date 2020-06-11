Praying for those with coronavirus
I write on behalf of the Sisters in Faith Leadership, a diverse, interfaith group of women in East Central Illinois. We join together for unity, inter-relatedness, moral consciousness, advocacy and for the good and care of all people.
We pray for all those ill with COVID-19, many of whom are unable to see loved ones. We mourn the loss of our beloved community members and offer our love and prayers for comfort and healing in their families.
We recognize, with sorrow, that COVID-19 is most dangerous for those already most vulnerable: African Americans, Latinx and indigenous people, front-line workers, people in poverty and homelessness, people who are incarcerated, people whose health is compromised, and especially our beloved elders.
We know the pain of physical separation from one another and from our houses of worship. We share the challenges stemming from loss of community, lay-offs, and economic and educational crises.
We affirm that no life is less worthy than another. As women of faith, we see this time as one of great moral and ethical challenge. We call upon business, governmental, and faith leaders and all people of East Central Illinois to consider the lives of the most vulnerable as the highest priority in every decision. We pray that everyone will turn toward greater compassion as we move forward together.
We, the Sisters in Faith Leadership, commit to acting from a place of care, recognizing the life-and-death impact of our decisions. Please join us in this commitment.
Minister
Gladys D. Hunt
Champaign